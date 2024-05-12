Lindsay Lohan just in time for her first Mother's Day

Lindsay Lohan gave birth to a baby boy in July 2023.

Actress and entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her year as a mother.

On Wednesday, Lohan took to Instagram to share her excitement over making it to Dubai in time for the holiday as she posted a photo of herself smiling while sitting in daughter Luai's nursery.

"After a busy few months with work, it’s great to be back home in time for my first Mother’s Day! I'm loving the little things with my baby, from walks and baths to our feeding times together," she wrote in the caption of her post.

"New parents, it may not always be easy, but just know you’ve got this!" Lohan added.

In March 2023, Lohan revealed that she and Shammas were expecting their first child. She shared a photo of a white onesie with the words "Coming soon …" printed on it.



"We are blessed and excited!" Lohan wrote in the caption and tagged Shammas.

On the work front, Lohan has made a major acting comeback in recent years with films like Falling for Christmas and Irish Wish. Our Little Secret is due later this year

There are also reports of a possible Mean Girls sequel after her cameo in the 2024 movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls.

Additionally, an inside source told Us Weekly this past week that Ann-Margret has given Lohan her blessing to play her, and is apparently going to spend a lot of time with her to help her prepare.

In March 2024, lohan told Bustle that she wanted to play Ann-Margret for some time and was searching for the “right writer” for the movie. “She’s a triple threat, and she’s an amazing woman on top of that,” she said. “So I just really want to do her justice and help tell a great story for her.”

The sequel to her 2003 hit Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis, meanwhile, has also received a green light,

It is pertinent to mention that Lohan had left her acting career after a series of box-office flops and highly publicized legal problems and substance abuse issues and relocated full-time to Dubai. She turned her focus to entrepreneurship and opened three beach clubs in Greece between 2016 and 2018.

She also met her now-husband Bader Shammas at a restaurant in Dubai and recalls talking to him for hours that night. The couple got engaged in November 2021 when she was filming for her official return to the big screen with Falling for Christmas. They got married a year later.

Amid those, there are also reports of trouble brewing for Lohan as a television and film producer Bette Midler called out Lohan last week for dropping out of the show titled Bette following the pilot.



“After the pilot, Lindsay Lohan decided she didn’t want to do it, or she had other fish to fry,” Midler said. “So Lindsay Lohan left the building and I said, well, now what do you do? And the studio didn’t help me. It was extremely chaotic . . . and if I had been in my right mind, or if I had known that my part of my duties were to stand up and say, ‘This absolutely will not do, I’m going to sue,’

Bette aired on CBS from October 2000 through March 2001.

The New York native made her career breakthrough at the age of 12 when she starred as twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in the 1998 Disney movie "The Parent Trap."

