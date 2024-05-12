 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to mend rift with The Firm during Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been advised on how to better their relationship with The Firm while in Nigeria

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been suggested a way they could mend the rift with the Royal Family while on their Nigeria trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a trip to Nigeria where they’ve been visiting schools and hospitals and supporting charities.

Now, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams says the duo could do something about improving their relationship with the Firm.

He told The Mirror: "The rift with the Royal Family is now obviously both deep and extremely public. Their attacks on it in recent years is the main reason.”

"If, instead of knocking it, as talking heads they chose did in the 'Harry and Meghan' documentary for Netflix, they praised the Commonwealth whilst in Nigeria which is a member, it could help to heal relations," he suggested.

"It is, after all, Queen Elizabeth's most significant legacy,” he noted.

“It is also probable the King did not appreciate Harry's interview on Good Morning America, after they met in February, when he learnt of his father's diagnosis and when he talked of family unity,” he added. 

"If Harry would come to Britain privately, arranging a meeting beforehand, I am sure his father would see him," he insisted. 

Concluding his analysis, he noted: "However, it will take a very, very long time to build up trust with the royal family. It is a sobering thought that it may never happen."

