Victoria Beckham marks Mother's Day with loving tribute

Victoria Beckham just celebrated Mother's Day in the United States as she expressed joy over being a mother of four.

The 50-year-old fashion designer took to her official Instagram account to upload a wholesome family picture featuring her and her four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper whom she shares with David Beckham.

"Happy US Mother’s Day to all the mother figures out there," Victoria captioned her post as she paid tribute to all the mothers out there, adding, "I love you all so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx."

In the snap, Victoria can be seen smiling at the camera as she posed with her four kids while they sat in front of a table decorated with flowers.

This snap appears to have been taken amid her 50th birthday celebration as her son, Cruz could be seen making a hand gesture by holding up five fingers on one hand and a zero with the other.

Even though her husband, David Beckham, didn't appear in the picture, but this post comes two months after the Spice Girls alum celebrated UK’s Mother’s Day when David addressed her as one of the "most amazing Mummy’s" in his life.