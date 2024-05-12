 

Kanye West rethinks bold project after close aide opposition?

Spokesman of Kanye West raises objection on Kanye West adult project as he reportedly mulls cancelling it

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Milo Yiannopoulos, a spox of Kanye West, objected to his latest X-rated venture as well as massive fanbase uproar reportedly have made the Chicago rap star cold feet about the project.

The Yeezy's chief of staff reportedly said, "I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons."

He continued, "But also because such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."

This opposition, however, may not be the sole reason for Kanye's alleged rethink on the bold project.

But, a sharp public reaction to his announcement may have moved him to reportedly walk back on the venture as posted related to it was deleted from his social media.

Taking a view from a PR expert, Ryan McCormick told The Mirror, "From a PR perspective, I think this is a very bad idea for Kanye and his brand."

"The backlash has already started among some long-time fans who are urging him to abandon this idea."

The expert noted. "Kanye could see them and other customers immediately sever their relationship because they aren't fond of pornography."

"Getting into skin films will make it increasingly difficult for Kanye to appeal to the widest audience possible."

