Meghan Markle ‘priorities changed' as Duchess touches down UK for Nigeria

Meghan Markle did not want to face media and the Royal Family in UK

Meghan Markle ‘priorities changed' as Duchess touches down UK for Nigeria

Meghan Markle deliberately flew from London Heathrow to Abuja airport, Nigeria without meeting the Royal Family.

PR expert Ryan McCormick from Goldman

McCormick Public Relations sheds light on the Duchess of Sussex inability to reconnect with the Royals.

"Meghan may have her new company and other ventures as top priorities," Mr McCormick tells Mirror

He then added: "Making a public appearance with Harry may have been done to show face and quell potential rumors of marital unrest."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.