 

Meghan Markle ‘priorities changed' as Duchess touches down UK for Nigeria

Meghan Markle did not want to face media and the Royal Family in UK

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Meghan Markle ‘priorities changed' as Duchess touches down UK for Nigeria 

Meghan Markle deliberately flew from London Heathrow to Abuja airport, Nigeria without meeting the Royal Family.

PR expert Ryan McCormick from Goldman

McCormick Public Relations sheds light on the Duchess of Sussex inability to reconnect with the Royals.

"Meghan may have her new company and other ventures as top priorities," Mr McCormick tells Mirror

He then added: "Making a public appearance with Harry may have been done to show face and quell potential rumors of marital unrest."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry rejected King Charles to arrange own lodging in UK

Prince Harry rejected King Charles to arrange own lodging in UK
Shania Twain responds to Jon Bon Jovi's 'spirit sister' comment

Shania Twain responds to Jon Bon Jovi's 'spirit sister' comment
Prince Harry told not to expect ‘red carpet roll out' from King Charles

Prince Harry told not to expect ‘red carpet roll out' from King Charles

Prince William needs large belts of stimulants and drinks amid competing priorities

Prince William needs large belts of stimulants and drinks amid competing priorities
Princess Beatrice is King Charles 'real asset' in Kate Middleton's absence?

Princess Beatrice is King Charles 'real asset' in Kate Middleton's absence?
Prince Willaim needs to stop asking so much of Princess Anne video

Prince Willaim needs to stop asking so much of Princess Anne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal titles
Tom Brady pays tribute to 'powerful moms' of his life

Tom Brady pays tribute to 'powerful moms' of his life
Tiffany Haddish reveals if ex Common is mentioned in her memoir 'I Curse You With Joy'

Tiffany Haddish reveals if ex Common is mentioned in her memoir 'I Curse You With Joy'
Kanye West rethinks bold project after close aide opposition?

Kanye West rethinks bold project after close aide opposition?
King Charles finally reacts to Prince Harry's claims

King Charles finally reacts to Prince Harry's claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to mend rift with The Firm during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to mend rift with The Firm during Nigeria trip