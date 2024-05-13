Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'thrilled' to make big announcement on final day in Nigeria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the major announcement amid reports King Charles and Prince William are not pleased with their 'mini royal tour'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'thrilled' to make big announcement on final day in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their final day of events in Nigeria with a visit to Ilupeju Senior Grammar School in Lagos with Giants of Africa, an organization that empowers African youth through basketball, education and mentorship.



The royal couple were joined by Masai Ujiri, President and Co-Founder of Giants of Africa as well as H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State.

During their visit, Archie and Lilibet parents were 'thrilled' to announce that through the Archewell Foundation’s support, Giants of Africa will be able to expand programming to include an additional adaptive court and accessible sport for the community of Lagos.

Centered around the basketball court built by Giants of Africa, the organisation then hosted a clinic for approximately 50 teenage boys that included both skills based and team building exercises, run by trained coaches.

The couple engaged with the participants, including a heartwarming exchange with Dennis Ogbe, a Paralympian who highlighted the importance of inclusivity and the role of youth in shaping Africa’s future.

The Duke took to the courts to participate in an array of fun ball bouncing drills. The day was filled with sports, laughter, and meaningful conversation.