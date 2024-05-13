Kate Middleton 'feeling stronger every day' amid cancer battle

Prince William also shared a major update on Kate Middleton's health during his latest outing

Kate Middleton 'feeling stronger every day' amid cancer battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, is "feeling stronger every day", a royal expert has claimed.



Speaking to OK!, Jennie Bond claimed that Prince William appears more at ease with wife Kate Middleton's cancer recovery during his latest outing, which indicates the future queen is "feeling stronger every day".

The royal expert told the publication, "It's great news that William feels relaxed enough to stay away for a night. I've no doubt that Catherine's parents will be staying with her, but even so it must be a step in the right direction.

“Hopefully Catherine is feeling stronger every day and, with the sun now shining, she'll be able to enjoy the great outdoors which, for her, has always been restorative."

Jennie’s remarks came days after Prince William shared a major update on Kate Middleton’s health as the Prince of Wales visited the southwest of England last week for an overnight stay.

Prince William also replied to a staffer about Kate Middleton’s health saying, "She's doing well, thank you."