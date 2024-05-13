Queen Camilla taking special care of King Charles after Harry's brief UK trip

Queen Camilla went into protective mode after King Charles felt hurt when Prince Harry flew to the UK for a short trip to celebrate the 10 years of the Invictus Games.



While the monarch was the one who declined a meeting with his “darling boy” Harry, he felt hurt after the Duke left the UK for a trip to Nigeria without seeing him.

Speaking about the monarch’s feelings and how his wife is taking care of him, royal expert Sarah-Louise Robertson told GB News, “King Charles obviously does love Harry dearly, but he’s so hurt.”

“And it’s the trust, the trust has just gone,” the expert revealed, before adding, "Camilla is very protective, she can't have anything upset King Charles right now. It's just too much for him."

The expert said that if Charles wanted, he could have easily met Harry, noting how he was able to attend his royal garden party at Buckingham Palace the same day of the Invictus Games’ service.

Revealing why Charles was okay meeting Harry back in February but not now, she said, "When he did see Harry, when Harry flew in, when Charles got his cancer diagnosis, it was so emotional and upsetting for the King.”

"Until Harry can prove that he can be trusted and the stories won't be leaked out, the King, I don't think, could see him,” she added.