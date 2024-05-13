 

Prince Harry finally offers apology to Kate Middleton: 'Please forgive me'

Prince Harry is also 'desperate' to see his sister-in-law Kate Middleton amid her cancer battle

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Prince Harry has finally offered an apology to his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

This has been claimed by Woman’s Day in its report titled “Back in the UK for the first time in months, Prince Harry was desperate to see Kate Middleton.”

The outlet claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father also begged 'please forgive me Kate', adding that he was also “desperate” to negotiate a face-to-face talk with the future queen, who was once very close to him.

The publication quoted Prince Harry’s friend as saying “He wants to fix things between them.”

The longtime friend of the Duke claims, “He’s desperate to see Kate. He wants a chance to make amends and tell her how sorry he is. He has a deep need to explain himself – before it’s too late.”

The insider further claims, “Don’t underestimate how much Kate’s diagnosis has hit Harry. He’s extremely worried about her… it keeps him awake at night.”

