 

King Charles would meet Prince Harry only if he comes to UK 'quietly'

King Charles sets rules to meet Prince Harry after his recent UK snub, claims expert

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

King Charles would only meet his “darling boy” Prince Harry if he arranges a meeting with him “beforehand” and comes to the UK “quietly.”

The monarch refused to meet Harry during his recent trip to the country, citing “full programme,” as announced by the Duke’s spokesperson.

Now, dishing on whether or not the father-son duo would reconnect, royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror that their meeting could happen but on Charles’ terms.

"The rift with the Royal Family is now obviously both deep and extremely public. Their attacks on it in recent years is the main reason,” they said.

Referring to Harry and Meghan Markle’s unofficial trip to Nigeria, he added, "If, instead of knocking it, as talking heads they chose did in the 'Harry and Meghan' documentary for Netflix, they praised the Commonwealth whilst in Nigeria which is a member, it could help to heal relations."

"It is, after all, Queen Elizabeth's most significant legacy. It is also probable the King did not appreciate Harry's interview on Good Morning America, after they met in February, when he learnt of his father's diagnosis and when he talked of family unity.

"If Harry would come to Britain privately, arranging a meeting beforehand, I am sure his father would see him.

"However, it will take a very, very long time to build up trust with the royal family. It is a sobering thought that it may never happen."

