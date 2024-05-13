Princess Beatrice reacts to King Charles offer, ready to serve monarchy

May 13, 2024
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter Princess Beatrice has reacted to King Charles big offer amid Kate Middleton’s absence due to cancer treatment.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, as Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako are set to pay a state visit to Britain in late June as guests of King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, the King wants Princess Beatrice to play a more prominent role.
Princess Beatrice is also seemingly looking forward to helping out and serve the King and the monarchy.
The publication, citing a source close to the royal sisters, claimed: "They've got a busy diary coming up and they need to widen the family at social events. You've got a whole week of Ascot. You have four garden parties. You've got Trooping the Colour, and you've got a state visit before you even start on other things.
"I think Beatrice and Eugenie are adding support where they can. They've always been clear they're non-royal, but they're always there to help fulfil any duties required."
"Beatrice in particular has been desperate for her chance to shine. She was once shy and her style was a little frumpy. But these days she's ambitious, confident and fashionable,” the source further said.