Prince Harry tried longer than mere month to get meeting with King Charles

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Prince Harry tried to set up an appointment with King Charles multiple times before his trip to the UK, an insider has revealed.

According to New Idea Magazine, Charles has “hardened up” and while he wanted to see his “darling boy,” his demands sounded too much to him.

"Time is precious and as much as he wanted to see Harry, the demands were too much,” they said, adding that "Charles has hardened up.”

Revealing Harry's seemingly "unjustified" demands, the source said the Duke asked Charles to meet him “privately” in absence of Queen Camilla.

Speaking of Charles’ reaction on this, the publication quoted The Daily Beast source, saying, "Charles loves his two sons, but he also loves his wife.”

"The last few months have made it very clear how important [Camilla] is; she has been the one propping up the whole [royal] edifice,” they added.

They said Harry put Charles in a vulnerable position by forcing him to choose, which "was silly because Charles and Camilla chose each other a long time ago.”

