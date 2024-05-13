Katy Perry breaks down pregnancy journey in Mother's Day post

Katy Perry welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020 with fiance Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry gave an adorable rundown of her pregnancy journey with Daisy Dove.

Taking to her Instagram on Mother’s Day, the 39-year-old popstar shared a carousel of pictures and videos.

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come,” Katy wrote in her caption.

She then went to pen small descriptions of the five stages of her pregnancy journey with her now-three-year-old daughter.

“Og pee stick!” she wrote in her first bullet point, describing her pregnancy test results.

Next was, “Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague),” referencing her fiancé Orlando Bloom, 47 which showed a screenshot of Orlando smiling while on a video call with Katy.

“Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol,” she wrote for her third picture with a short clip of herself telling Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie that she was “very pregnant” as they hugged and congratulated her.

Her fourth post was “Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time” which showed a video of Katy smiling while watching a fetal sonogram.

In the end, she shared some bump pictures and wrote, “Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove.”