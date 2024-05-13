Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte

Prince Harry has just recounted to the accusations made against Meghan Markle regarding her allegedly murderous intentions towards Princess Charlotte

Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte

A look into what Prince Harry had to say about Meghan the Murderess has just been recounted using his own comments from the memoir Spare.



For those unversed this is all in reference to the decision to use Lilly of the Valley flowers, which are known for being poisonous towards children.

“Shortly after announcing our lawsuit I felt energized by a ghastly story” the prince started off by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that the story in question was shared by Express UK and had the title, How Meghan Markle's flowers may have put Princess Charlotte's life at risk.

In the eyes of Prince Harry “this latest 'scandal' concerned the flower crowns worn by our bridesmaids, more than a year earlier. Included in the crowns were a few lilies of the valley, which can be poisonous to children. Provided the children eat the lilies.”

In his memoir Spare he also wrote, “Even then, the reaction would be discomfort, concerning to parents, but only in the rarest cases would such a thing be fatal."

But “never mind that an official florist put together these crowns. Never mind that it wasn't Meg who made this 'dangerous decision.' Never mind that previous royal brides, including Kate and my mother, had also used lilies of the valley. Never mind all that. The story of Meghan the Murderess was just too good.”

To make matters worse Prince Harry also recalled how “an accompanying photo showed my poor little niece wearing her crown, face contorted in a paroxysm of agony, or a sneeze. Alongside this photo was a shot of Meg looking sublimely unconcerned about the imminent death of this angelic child.”