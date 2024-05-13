Taylor Swift shows love to Travis Kelce amid Paris show

Taylor Swift slips into Travis Kelce's team colour outfit to pay tribute to him

In a cute way to express her love, Taylor Swift opted for a dress that matches to her beau, Travis Kelce's team colour during the Paris show on May 12.



Part of her Eras Tour European leg, the Carolina hitmaker outfit was a special tribute to her boyfriend which saw her wearing a red skirt and a gold crop top.

The whirlwind romance of the pair started from the rumours in last September. Since, then the power couple has frequently grabbed headlines over their relationship.

In the meantime, Taylor gave a shout-out to the workers who made the tour successful as she ended her last show in Paris.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” the 33-year-old captioned.

She continued, “To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris."

"I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love."

