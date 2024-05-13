 

Taylor Swift shows love to Travis Kelce amid Paris show

Taylor Swift slips into Travis Kelce's team colour outfit to pay tribute to him

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Taylor Swift shows love to Travis Kelce amid Paris show

In a cute way to express her love, Taylor Swift opted for a dress that matches to her beau, Travis Kelce's team colour during the Paris show on May 12.

Part of her Eras Tour European leg, the Carolina hitmaker outfit was a special tribute to her boyfriend which saw her wearing a red skirt and a gold crop top.

The whirlwind romance of the pair started from the rumours in last September. Since, then the power couple has frequently grabbed headlines over their relationship.

In the meantime, Taylor gave a shout-out to the workers who made the tour successful as she ended her last show in Paris.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” the 33-year-old captioned.

She continued, “To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris."

"I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love."

More From Showbiz

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'
'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update

'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update
Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day

Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day
Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd

Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd
'Deadpool' draws Ryan Reynolds kids screams

'Deadpool' draws Ryan Reynolds kids screams
Katy Perry plans to exit 'American Idol' in noisy way

Katy Perry plans to exit 'American Idol' in noisy way
Deborra Lee reveals life plans after Hugh Jackman breakup

Deborra Lee reveals life plans after Hugh Jackman breakup
'Furiosa' director eagers to direct 'Thor 5' for Chris Hemsworth

'Furiosa' director eagers to direct 'Thor 5' for Chris Hemsworth
Jennifer Garner, John Miller to call off the wedding?

Jennifer Garner, John Miller to call off the wedding?
Cindy Crawford reveals emotional turmoil after only brother's death

Cindy Crawford reveals emotional turmoil after only brother's death
Rihanna celebrates Mother's Day with stunning style

Rihanna celebrates Mother's Day with stunning style
Katy Perry stuns fans with 'magical' Disney princess transformation

Katy Perry stuns fans with 'magical' Disney princess transformation