King Charles was ‘blindsided' by Prince Harry's public shock announcement

King Charles was ‘blindsided’ by Prince Harry's public snub announcement

King Charles was “shocked” after Prince Harry publically revealed that the monarch would not be meeting him due to his packed schedule.



After touching down in the UK, the spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex revealed that Charles has refused to meet with Harry because of his “full programme.”

Charles met with backlash online as social media users dragged him for not making time for his “darling boy,” who flew all the way to the UK to see him post his cancer diagnosis in February.

And according to New Idea Magazine, the statement “shocked” King Charles, as it showed him in negative light.

They said Charles felt the statement was “completely unnecessary” as they could have avoided the whole drama that followed by simply staying silent.

“But, sadly, Harry continues to show he can't be trusted and as a result, the King prefers, for now, to keep him at a distance,” the insider added.

The Duke's spokesperson said of his speculated reunion with Charles, "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program."

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.

