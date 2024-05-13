 

King Charles was ‘blindsided' by Prince Harry's public shock announcement

Prince Harry could not meet King Charles after he snubbed him during his recent UK trip

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

King Charles was ‘blindsided’ by Prince Harry's public snub announcement

King Charles was “shocked” after Prince Harry publically revealed that the monarch would not be meeting him due to his packed schedule.

After touching down in the UK, the spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex revealed that Charles has refused to meet with Harry because of his “full programme.”

Charles met with backlash online as social media users dragged him for not making time for his “darling boy,” who flew all the way to the UK to see him post his cancer diagnosis in February.

And according to New Idea Magazine, the statement “shocked” King Charles, as it showed him in negative light.

They said Charles felt the statement was “completely unnecessary” as they could have avoided the whole drama that followed by simply staying silent.

“But, sadly, Harry continues to show he can't be trusted and as a result, the King prefers, for now, to keep him at a distance,” the insider added.

The Duke's spokesperson said of his speculated reunion with Charles, "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program."

"The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added. 

More From Entertainment

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle video

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle

Prince William teases Harry with latest post as King Charles reduces Duke to 'tears'

Prince William teases Harry with latest post as King Charles reduces Duke to 'tears'
Zendaya admits having a 'tough' time amid 'Euphoria' delay

Zendaya admits having a 'tough' time amid 'Euphoria' delay
Olivia Munn reveals plans for future kids with John Mulaney after ‘full hysterectomy'

Olivia Munn reveals plans for future kids with John Mulaney after ‘full hysterectomy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markel rebranding themselves as ‘alternative Royals'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markel rebranding themselves as ‘alternative Royals'
Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte video

Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte
Prince Harry tried longer than mere month to get meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry tried longer than mere month to get meeting with King Charles
Meghan Markle gets new title, Prince Harry receives emotional gift in Nigeria

Meghan Markle gets new title, Prince Harry receives emotional gift in Nigeria
King Charles under fire for not making time to see Prince Harry in UK video

King Charles under fire for not making time to see Prince Harry in UK
Meghan Markle admits how painful 2024 Mothers Day has been video

Meghan Markle admits how painful 2024 Mothers Day has been
King Charles all set to reduce Prince Harry to 'tears' yet again?

King Charles all set to reduce Prince Harry to 'tears' yet again?
Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour' of Nigeria video

Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour' of Nigeria