Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron clashed on 'Titanic' line

Titanic had many memorable moments. One such was Leonardo DiCaprio yelling, "I'm the king of the world," from the ship. But, he was at odds with the director James Cameron to deliver this line.



In a throwback interview with BBC Radio 1's Ali Plumb, the Avatar filmmaker gave a peek into a background of the scene explaining they were struggling to complete the scene and the dialogue came to him out of blue.

"It was made up on the spot. I was in a crane basket, and we were losing the light, and we had tried this and tried that, and we'd tried this line and that line, and nothing was really working."

He shared, "And I literally was just coming up snake eyes, and I said, 'All right. I got one for you. Just say, I'm the king of the world, and just spread your arms out wide and just be in the moment, and just love it and celebrate the moment.'"

James, however, revealed Leonardo was hesitant to follow the line, probably because it was cheesy.

"[DiCaprio] goes, 'What?!' I'm getting this over the walkie talkie. 'What?!' I said, 'I'm the king of the world, just say I'm the king of the world. But you've gotta sell it.' And he goes, 'What?!' I said, 'Just ***** sell it!' So then he gets up there, and [says it]."

The moment, meanwhile, etched into the memory of Titanic fans and went down to became the classic hit.