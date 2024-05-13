 

Prince William teases Harry with latest post as King Charles reduces Duke to 'tears'

Prince William's younger brother Prince Harry served in the Army Air Corps during his second tour of Afghanistan up until 2014

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Prince William teases Harry with latest post as King Charles reduces Duke to 'tears'

Prince William has seemingly teased his estranged brother Prince Harry with his latest post as the Prince of Wales is set to become colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps, the unit where the Duke of Sussex actually served during his second tour in Afghanistan.

The future king took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared his throwback photos from his past visits to the regiment back in 1999 and 2008.

Both Prince William and Harry are trained military pilots.

Prince William tweeted, “Time flies! Looking back at the last two visits to Army Air Corps in 1999 and 2008 ahead of today’s handover at Middle Wallop.”

King Charles will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to the Prince of Wales today.

According to palace, "In August 2023, following His Majesty's Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years."

Royal expert Tom Quinn has claimed, "King Charles’ announcement … is a real kick in the teeth for the son who always felt marginalised and underrated. He is said to have been in tears when he heard."

More From Entertainment

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle video

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle

King Charles was ‘blindsided' by Prince Harry's public shock announcement video

King Charles was ‘blindsided' by Prince Harry's public shock announcement
Zendaya admits having a 'tough' time amid 'Euphoria' delay

Zendaya admits having a 'tough' time amid 'Euphoria' delay
Olivia Munn reveals plans for future kids with John Mulaney after ‘full hysterectomy'

Olivia Munn reveals plans for future kids with John Mulaney after ‘full hysterectomy'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markel rebranding themselves as ‘alternative Royals'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markel rebranding themselves as ‘alternative Royals'
Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte video

Prince Harry recounts Meghan the Murderess' intentions with Princess Charlotte
Prince Harry tried longer than mere month to get meeting with King Charles

Prince Harry tried longer than mere month to get meeting with King Charles
Meghan Markle gets new title, Prince Harry receives emotional gift in Nigeria

Meghan Markle gets new title, Prince Harry receives emotional gift in Nigeria
King Charles under fire for not making time to see Prince Harry in UK video

King Charles under fire for not making time to see Prince Harry in UK
Meghan Markle admits how painful 2024 Mothers Day has been video

Meghan Markle admits how painful 2024 Mothers Day has been
King Charles all set to reduce Prince Harry to 'tears' yet again?

King Charles all set to reduce Prince Harry to 'tears' yet again?
Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour' of Nigeria video

Prince William, King Charles share true feelings on Harry, Meghan's 'mini royal tour' of Nigeria