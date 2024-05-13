 

How Nigeria trip became personal ‘blessing' for Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Meghan Markle called it a “blessing” to have visited Nigeria after discovering her link to the country.

Back in 2022, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, discovered through a DNA test that she’s 43% Nigerian. She revealed her heritage on an episode of her podcast Archetypes.

Harry and Meghan were on a three-day-trip to Nigeria after being invited by the country’s chief of defence. The duo visited schools and hospitals and other places to promote the Duke’s Invictus Games, which the country will take part in next year.

On their way out of Nigeria, a journalist asked them about their visit. Meghan smiled as she said, “A complete blessing. Thank you!”

“We had a wonderful time. Thank you very much… the hospitality has been fantastic, Thank you,” Harry added.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, Meghan said, “Never in a million years would I understand it as much as I do now. And what has been echoed so much in the past day is, 'Oh, we are not so surprised when we found out you are Nigerian'. It is a compliment to you because what they define as a Nigerian woman is brave, resilient, courageous, beautiful.”

The audience members were then asked to give the Suits star a Nigerian name, with one suggesting “Omowale,” which means “the child has come home”.

