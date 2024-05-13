Steve Buscemi faces assault during casual outing

Steve Buscemi is best known for his role in the 1996 film 'Fargo'

Steve Buscemi has allegedly been assaulted on the streets of New York City in a random attack.

On Wednesday, the Grown Ups actor was taking a walk down Third Avenue near 27th Street when a stranger punched him in the face. Per ABC 7, the 66-year-old then visited Bellevue Hospital for injury to his left eye.

The New York Police Department described the suspect as "wearing a dark coloured baseball style cap, blue t shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag".

Steve's publicist told The New York Post: "Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city. He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of New York.”

“I saw he was with a woman, and then through the corner of the window I saw him trip and fall backwards,” an eyewitness told the publication. “He right away got up and ran in the opposite direction. I didn’t see who hit him.”

“It worries me for when we close because we close at 11 and it can get scary around that time,” they added.