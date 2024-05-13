Prince Harry branded a walking bit of background stress to King Charles

King Charles allegedly feels rather stressed when it comes to Prince Harry and any meetings with him

Prince Harry branded a walking bit of background stress to King Charles

Experts have just shed some light into the residual stress that seemingly overtakes the monarch still when it comes to dealing with Prince Harry.



Newsweek's chief royal correspondent, Jack Royston, told Royal Report shares these sentiments about the current relationship dynamic.

For those unversed, all of this has come in response to King Charles’ snub against Prince Harry when the two ended with no face-to-face despite being only two to three miles apart.

This was when the Duke was visiting the UK for the 10th anniversary thanksgiving service of the Invictus Games.

While reacting to the resulting damage this no-show probably caused the expert noted, “I would say, in the King's corner, is Harry can be hot tempered sometimes. I mean all the Windsors can, Charles is no exception...He's a man who gets frustrated sometimes.”

“But there is one moment that sticks in the mind for me, which is that Harry blew up at his father as Queen Elizabeth II was dying because he felt Charles had spoken in a dismissive way about Meghan.”

Mr Royston also later added, “I just wonder, really, whether Charles might have taken away from that experience a level of background stress about seeing Harry, a kind of generalized floating anxiety that something might go wrong and it will be another negative encounter with lots of hostile emotions and him getting the blame.”