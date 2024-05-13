 

Prince William grappling with a dwindling will when it comes to Harry

Experts have just highlighted the problems that surround Prince Harry and Prince William ever since illness struck Buckingham Palace by the dozen

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Prince William grappling with a dwindling will when it comes to Harry's issues

Prince Harry’s issues with Prince William have just been brought to light by experts.

Royal commentator and expert Jennie Bond weighed in on the difficult times hitting the monarchy.

She referenced it all in one of her most recent interviews with Express UK.

During that time, she referenced the aftereffects of King Charles’ snub to Prince Harry.

She even went as far as to call his dignified tone in the ‘full programmed’ admission as deductible proof that all is not well between the father son duo.

But she doubled down more so on the issues between him and the Windsor’s as well.

Highlighting it she said, “Kate and William are involved in a frightening fight.”

“And I don’t think they have the will or the strength to confront someone, even a brother, who picked a fight over issues that seem pathetic by comparison.”

As of right now, “William is doing everything he possibly can to protect his wife, and I very much doubt that they want to deal with ‘the Harry problem’ right now, if ever,” she also added before concluding the chat. 

