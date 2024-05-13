 

King Charles is showing Prince Harry the boot is on the other foot now

King Charles is reportedly starting to show Prince Harry where he stands

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Experts suspect the snub King Charles issued when Prince Harry was in the UK says that the boot is on the other foot now.

Everything has been pointed out by royal commentator and expert Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent interviews with Express UK.

During that time the former BBC commentator highlighted how its easy to “deduce that their relationship is terminally damaged” given the dignified connotations of Prince Harry’s statement this time around.

Because “in a sensible world, Harry would stay with his dad at Clarence House. They could have cozy chats in perfect privacy and with all the security Harry wants.”

“In a way, it seems the boot is now very much on the other foot,” she went as far as to add.

For those unversed, “previously, it was Harry who was the ‘victim’ looking for an apology for all his perceived grievances.”

“Now, those grievances must seem utterly trivial, even to Harry, in the face of a very real problem: cancer,” she also added before signing off.

