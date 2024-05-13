 

'Furiosa' director eagers to direct 'Thor 5' for Chris Hemsworth

'Furiosa' filmmaker George Miller opens up about 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth's acting skills and his want to direct him again

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

'Furiosa' director eagers to direct 'Thor 5' for Chris Hemsworth

Though Thor 5 has not been officially confirmed, George Miller, the filmmaker of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, wants to direct it because of Chris Hemsworth.

In a chat with Comic Book, the director said, "I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He's a wonderful actor. He's got the full range of all the skills." 

He continued, "I mean, you'veyou've got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really." 

But, for Chris, the recent Thor film became a disaster that forced him to often get candid about it in public.

"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn'tdidn't stick the landing," he said.

In the meantime, Furiosa will be released in cinemas on May 24.

More From Showbiz

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'
'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update

'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update
Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day

Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day
Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd

Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd
'Deadpool' draws Ryan Reynolds kids screams

'Deadpool' draws Ryan Reynolds kids screams
Katy Perry plans to exit 'American Idol' in noisy way

Katy Perry plans to exit 'American Idol' in noisy way
Deborra Lee reveals life plans after Hugh Jackman breakup

Deborra Lee reveals life plans after Hugh Jackman breakup
Jennifer Garner, John Miller to call off the wedding?

Jennifer Garner, John Miller to call off the wedding?
Cindy Crawford reveals emotional turmoil after only brother's death

Cindy Crawford reveals emotional turmoil after only brother's death
Rihanna celebrates Mother's Day with stunning style

Rihanna celebrates Mother's Day with stunning style
Katy Perry stuns fans with 'magical' Disney princess transformation

Katy Perry stuns fans with 'magical' Disney princess transformation
Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron clashed on 'Titanic' line

Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron clashed on 'Titanic' line