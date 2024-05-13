'Furiosa' director eagers to direct 'Thor 5' for Chris Hemsworth

Though Thor 5 has not been officially confirmed, George Miller, the filmmaker of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, wants to direct it because of Chris Hemsworth.



In a chat with Comic Book, the director said, "I would work with Chris on anything. I really would. He's a wonderful actor. He's got the full range of all the skills."

He continued, "I mean, you'veyou've got to be athletic, physically. But, you also gotta be athletic emotionally and intellectually to take on these very, ultimately fairly complex, any role really."

But, for Chris, the recent Thor film became a disaster that forced him to often get candid about it in public.



"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn'tdidn't stick the landing," he said.

In the meantime, Furiosa will be released in cinemas on May 24.