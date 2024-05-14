Meghan Markle, Prince Harry new PDA ‘ritual' fascinates Nigerians

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry new PDA ‘ritual' fascinates Nigerians

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have introduced a different form of public display of affection for admirers in Nigeria.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently visited the West African country, showed a wrist-holding ritual they have started to follow.

Speaking about their new form of PDA, body language expert Judi James tells The Mirror : "Both Harry and Meghan unveiled a new gesture of togetherness on this visit to Nigeria with this wrist-hold ritual. Meghan used it on Harry like a fond mom steering her child the day before and here Harry is using it a little awkwardly as though presenting his beautiful wife to the people of Nigeria.”

‌"Otherwise, the couple are still using their clasped hands, as their walk from the car proved, but without all the usual royal entourage to ensure everything goes smoothly, there seems to be a need for flexibility and some fluctuating or more spontaneous choreography. Meghan's response seems to be to sport a gracious smile and a very regal, upright back while Harry steps in first with the greeting rituals before introducing her,” Judi added.

"But then Meghan seems to be left standing as he chats and there appears to be a small touch on the arm as a result. She is standing in front of Harry at the function though and his gesture makes it look almost as though he is steering her to take and enjoy the spotlight, using a wrist-touch ritual to suggest she is very precious to him,” she noted.