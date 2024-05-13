Katy Perry plans to exit 'American Idol' in noisy way

Katy Perry has ready the plan for what she will do after finishing her last season on American Idol: party and drink.



In a chat with ET, the Dark Horse singer said, "I'm gonna stay present and take it all in and then have a little after-party, and Luke [Bryan] and I will finally drink. After seven years, we'll really drink."

The award-winning singer earlier revealed she was bowing out from the reality show. "They know that I have some things planned for this year," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Show, referring to co-judges.

Luke Bryan, meanwhile, said it would be hard for him to say goodbye to her fellow judge, with whom he had worked for years.

"It will be emotional. We've had, gosh, seven years, spending so much time together," the country musician said, adding, "Me and her and Lionel, we've all leaned on each other… It'll be a little tough knowing that she's not going to be there."