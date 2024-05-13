 

Katy Perry plans to exit 'American Idol' in noisy way

Katy Perry says she will party hard after bidding farewell to 'American Idol'

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Katy Perry plans to exit 'American Idol' in noisy way

Katy Perry has ready the plan for what she will do after finishing her last season on American Idol: party and drink.

In a chat with ET, the Dark Horse singer said, "I'm gonna stay present and take it all in and then have a little after-party, and Luke [Bryan] and I will finally drink. After seven years, we'll really drink."

The award-winning singer earlier revealed she was bowing out from the reality show. "They know that I have some things planned for this year," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Show, referring to co-judges. 

Luke Bryan, meanwhile, said it would be hard for him to say goodbye to her fellow judge, with whom he had worked for years.

"It will be emotional. We've had, gosh, seven years, spending so much time together," the country musician said, adding, "Me and her and Lionel, we've all leaned on each other… It'll be a little tough knowing that she's not going to be there."

More From Showbiz

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'

Jennifer Lawrence cracks witty joke over 'conversion therapy'
'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update

'Dancing On Ice' star Sonny Jay, Danielle Peazer share major family update
Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day

Khloe Kardashian feels appreciated by daughter, True on Mother's Day
Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd

Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd
'Deadpool' draws Ryan Reynolds kids screams

'Deadpool' draws Ryan Reynolds kids screams
Deborra Lee reveals life plans after Hugh Jackman breakup

Deborra Lee reveals life plans after Hugh Jackman breakup
'Furiosa' director eagers to direct 'Thor 5' for Chris Hemsworth

'Furiosa' director eagers to direct 'Thor 5' for Chris Hemsworth
Jennifer Garner, John Miller to call off the wedding?

Jennifer Garner, John Miller to call off the wedding?
Cindy Crawford reveals emotional turmoil after only brother's death

Cindy Crawford reveals emotional turmoil after only brother's death
Rihanna celebrates Mother's Day with stunning style

Rihanna celebrates Mother's Day with stunning style
Katy Perry stuns fans with 'magical' Disney princess transformation

Katy Perry stuns fans with 'magical' Disney princess transformation
Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron clashed on 'Titanic' line

Leonardo DiCaprio, James Cameron clashed on 'Titanic' line