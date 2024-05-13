Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd

Taylor Swift resumed the 'Eras Tour' after a break with her first stop being in Paris

Taylor Swift marks Mother's Day with mom Andrea in the 'Eras Tour' crowd

Taylor Swift just spent time with her mother, Andrea Swift, on this year’s Mother’s Day even during her iconic world tour.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, @SwiffterUpdates, uploaded a picture of Andrea standing in a suite to watch her daughter perform at La Défense Arena in Paris on Sunday.

According to PEOPLE, even though the 34-year-old songstress did not perform her song revolving around their mother-daughter bond, The Best Day, she did perform a song dear to her mother, Marjorie.

Marjorie, which Taylor performs during the Evermore era in every show, is a track about her grandmother, whose vocals are part of the hit ballad.

During the Paris concert held on May 12, apart from Andrea, Taylor Swift’s other loved ones in attendance included her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and close pals, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.



Additionally, the Anti-Hero singer also performed two songs about Kelce during this show which were, So High School, during her The Tortured Poets Department era and The Alchemy.

Taylor Swift is now set to take her Eras Tour to Stockholm, Sweden where she will be performing three shows from May 17 to May 19.