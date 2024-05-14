 

Meghan Markle wants to remind she is ‘feminist' every time she ‘opens her mouth'

Meghan Markle pledged to inaugurate a basket ball court in Nigeria

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Meghan Markle’s conversations around woman empowerment in Nigeria have come under criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex, who pledged to create a basketball court for children on behalf of their charity foundation, is being called out for not pressing on more important issues.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells TalkTV: "Every time Meghan Markle opens her mouth she wants to remind us that she’s a feminist," Schofield said.

She added: “Aside from the poverty that Nigeria’s dealing with, there are severe cases of violence against women and girls which I think is a very big concern."

Schofield mocked: “A basketball court? Meghan Markle, you’re supposed to be this feminist and the queen of the world," she continued.

"They’re just total virtue signal… all they do is virtue signal. When are they going to actually… what is a basketball court going to do?" noted the expert.

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle ‘loved' by Nigeria: ‘People have spoken'

Meghan Markle ‘loved' by Nigeria: ‘People have spoken'
Travis Kelce spots Chiefs fan at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert

Travis Kelce spots Chiefs fan at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's true popularity levels exposed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's true popularity levels exposed
King Charles is showing Prince Harry the boot is on the other foot now video

King Charles is showing Prince Harry the boot is on the other foot now
Ryan Reynolds reveals if his and Blake Lively's 4th kid's name is on Taylor Swift's 'TTPD'

Ryan Reynolds reveals if his and Blake Lively's 4th kid's name is on Taylor Swift's 'TTPD'
Fashion expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's stylish Nigeria trip outfits: See pics video

Fashion expert weighs in on Meghan Markle's stylish Nigeria trip outfits: See pics
Katy Perry reminisces pregnancy time during Mother's Day celebration

Katy Perry reminisces pregnancy time during Mother's Day celebration
Why Hailey Bieber waited five years to have kids with Justin Bieber

Why Hailey Bieber waited five years to have kids with Justin Bieber
Prince William grappling with a dwindling will when it comes to Harry

Prince William grappling with a dwindling will when it comes to Harry
'Downton Abbey' creators make HUGE announcement for franchise

'Downton Abbey' creators make HUGE announcement for franchise

Nigerians break silence after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's visit video

Nigerians break silence after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's visit
Prince Harry branded a walking bit of background stress to King Charles video

Prince Harry branded a walking bit of background stress to King Charles