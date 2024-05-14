Meghan Markle wants to remind she is ‘feminist' every time she ‘opens her mouth'

Meghan Markle pledged to inaugurate a basket ball court in Nigeria

Meghan Markle’s conversations around woman empowerment in Nigeria have come under criticism.



The Duchess of Sussex, who pledged to create a basketball court for children on behalf of their charity foundation, is being called out for not pressing on more important issues.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield tells TalkTV: "Every time Meghan Markle opens her mouth she wants to remind us that she’s a feminist," Schofield said.

She added: “Aside from the poverty that Nigeria’s dealing with, there are severe cases of violence against women and girls which I think is a very big concern."

Schofield mocked: “A basketball court? Meghan Markle, you’re supposed to be this feminist and the queen of the world," she continued.

"They’re just total virtue signal… all they do is virtue signal. When are they going to actually… what is a basketball court going to do?" noted the expert.