Hailey Bieber's believes Justin Bieber would become an ‘amazing father'

Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber expecting their first baby together almost six years after marriage

Hailey Bieber believes in her husband Justin Bieber’s ability to become an “amazing father” as the couple is expecting their first baby almost six years after marriage.



According to a recent report, the beauty mogul is on “cloud nine” since she conceived their baby and cannot wait to expand her family with the Peaches singer.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider revealed that keeping the news of their pregnancy a secret for six months was “very difficult.”

“It was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement,” they said. “Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine.”

“Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father,” the insider added.

On why the model waited five years before deciding to expand their family, the source said, “Hailey has always known she wanted to be a mother, so this is a dream come true.”

“Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married,” they said, adding that Hailey wanted to savor her time with Justin as a couple before starting a family.

On Thursday, Justin shared a heartwarming post showcasing Hailey's baby bump, featuring a romantic kiss and a stunning photo of her cradling her stomach in a beautiful white lace dress.

Although the post was captionless, Justin tagged Hailey, expressing his love and excitement for their new chapter.