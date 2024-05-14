King Charles gets emotional as he hands over new role to Prince William

May 14, 2024
King Charles got emotional as the monarch officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to his elder son Prince William.
The monarch handed over the new role to the Prince of Wales on Monday at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop.
According to palace, the King met veterans, serving personnel and their families before the hand-over, which took place against the backdrop of an Apache AH Mk.1 which carried troops in the Battle of Jugroom Fort, Afghanistan in 2007.
Speaking on the occasion, King Charles says, “Let me just say what a great joy it is to be with you even briefly on this occasion.”
He further said, “But also it is tinged with great sadness after 32 years of knowing you all, admiring your many activities and achievements through the time that I’ve been lucky enough to be Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps.”