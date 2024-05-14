 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle release first statement since Archewell ‘delinquency’ row

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally shared their first ever statement on their official website and it coincides with their delinquency row over Archewell.

For those unversed, the couple’s charity that they named after their firstborn has just received a letter from California’s state attorney.

The state claims Archewell is “not in good standing” after the couple were rumored to have only been working “one hour per week” on it.

The letter reads, “An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds. The organization may also be subject to penalties, and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.”

The Sussexes statement however focuses on their time in Nigeria after their three-day cultural tour came to an end.

This tour has also been named a quasi-royal tour by many experts and commentators associated with the UK.

It reads as a letter of thanks and states, “The Duke and Duchess would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the event organizers, military officials and the whole Nigerian community for their tremendous hospitality and the first of many memorable trips.”

