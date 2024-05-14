 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back to reality with ‘humiliating blow'

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were hit with hard truth on way back to the UK after making headlines on their faux-Royal tour of Nigeria.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the news of their Archewell Foundation being declared “delinquent” by California's Registry of Charities and Fundraisers at the end of their three-day visit.

It was revealed that the foundation failed to “submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees."

Sharing her two cents on the matter, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told TalkTV that got the “headlines she wanted” during her Nigeria trip but was soon hit with reality.

"This must be such reality check because Meghan Markle got the headlines she wanted,” Schofield said. "Glamorous Meghan Markle, beautiful Meghan Markle, Princess of Nigeria – I don't think she's even landed in the States yet because they are on their way home.”

"And we're already finding out that they're no longer able to solicit donations through Archewell, they're no longer able to disburse donations through Archewell,” she added.

"Records indicate that these two have been delinquent since January for not filing its annual registration renewal fee reports and they did not file those in February 2023."

