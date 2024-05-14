Prince Harry receives support as King Charles deprives him of major role

King Charles reduces Prince Harry to tears as he gives major role to Prince William

Prince Harry was deprived of major role after his father King Charles handed over a pivotal military role to his brother Prince William.



After Charles declined to meet with Harry during his brief trip to the UK, the monarch handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to William even though the Duke was the one who personally served with the unit in Afghanistan.

While majority of royal experts are of the view that the Duke of Sussex had no right to get the title, Amy Nickell-Turner sided with the father-of-two, claiming that Harry was “natural fit” for the role.

"Prince William's now been given a massive role in the army, in which Prince Harry served,” she told GB News. "You'd think that would be a natural fit to offer Prince Harry? So could it be that the distancing is coming more from the King's side?"

Expressing his disappointment with Amy’s comments, royal commentator Jerry Hayes fumed, "Why should they give him a role when he's been slagging off his family in a book? And in the most appalling way!"

"I haven't seen it as slagging off, I see it as him telling his story,” Amy responded, before admitting, "Yes, but I think that some of the things that he said, particularly about his mental health, have helped so many people, and it's been so often that's something that Meghan is really good at, too."