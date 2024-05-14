Chrissy Teigen daring causes injury, John Legend says

John Legend says Chrissy Teigen is okay after he links her injury to her daring

Chrissy Teigen daring causes injury, John Legend says

Chrissy Teigen had an injury in the neck, John Legend says, due to her daring attempt to try acrobats.



Giving an update about his wife's health, the All of Me singer said their little daughter is good at acrobatics kills. In a bid to copy it, the 38-year-old harmed herself.

"She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat — that she's not," he said. "Sometimes she's daring and she'll try things."

The On Time crooner continued, "I think she may have been watching Luna too much," noting, "[Luna has] been doing like real gymnastics. But [Chrissy] got in her head that she could try this and it was not a good idea."

John, however, told fans his wife is better. "She's much better now." The update came after Chrissy took to social media to post a photo in a neck brace.

"@ the MET!," she cheekily penned as the fashion event was happening at the same time.

Assuring her fans, she told them, "I'm fine. I'm okay. It's a CVS neck brace."

"And I just can't rotate my neck 'cause I tried to do a headstand and it didn't go well. That's all."

"This is not why I'm not at the Met," she said. "I was never going to the Met this year. Please."