Steve Carell gets honest about new 'The Office' show

Steve Carell is excited for the reboot of The Office and vow to watch it but says he will not become part of it.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the US comedian said, "I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that."

He continued, "But I'm excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it's set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] The Patient with him and he's an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it'll be great."

The new show will be coming after the ten years of the original series end. It will feature new faces and is base on Dunder Mifflin universe.