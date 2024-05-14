 

Steve Carell gets honest about new 'The Office' show

'The Office' star Steve Carell opens up about the upcoming show and his views on joining it

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Steve Carell gets honest about new 'The Office' show

Steve Carell is excited for the reboot of The Office and vow to watch it but says he will not become part of it.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the US comedian said, "I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It's just a new thing and there's really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that."

He continued, "But I'm excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it's set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] The Patient with him and he's an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it'll be great."

The new show will be coming after the ten years of the original series end. It will feature new faces and is base on Dunder Mifflin universe.

More From Showbiz

WATCH: Yumna Zaidi trips on stairs at shoot but stays unhurt video

WATCH: Yumna Zaidi trips on stairs at shoot but stays unhurt
Amazon greenlights new 'The Boys' season before season four

Amazon greenlights new 'The Boys' season before season four
Sarah Paulson claps back at THIS actress for being nosy

Sarah Paulson claps back at THIS actress for being nosy
K-pop star Ailee to marry THIS 'Single's Inferno' contestant

K-pop star Ailee to marry THIS 'Single's Inferno' contestant
Chrissy Teigen daring causes injury, John Legend says

Chrissy Teigen daring causes injury, John Legend says
Chris Hemsworth addresses Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies

Chris Hemsworth addresses Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies
Is 'Baby Reindeer' returning for season 2?

Is 'Baby Reindeer' returning for season 2?
Kelly Clarkson reveals weight loss secret

Kelly Clarkson reveals weight loss secret
Ryan Reynolds' film 'If' gets shocking reaction from his own kids

Ryan Reynolds' film 'If' gets shocking reaction from his own kids
Donald Glover takes fans by surprise with double releases

Donald Glover takes fans by surprise with double releases
Hailey Bieber's believes Justin Bieber would become an ‘amazing father'

Hailey Bieber's believes Justin Bieber would become an ‘amazing father'
Tom Holland marks 'Romeo & Juliet' premiere as career 'highlight'

Tom Holland marks 'Romeo & Juliet' premiere as career 'highlight'