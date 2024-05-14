 

David Sanborn Grammy-winning saxophonist breathes his last at 78

David Sanborn is known for his work with Stevie Wonder and David Bowie

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

David Sanborn, the celebrated saxophonist, passed away at the age of 78

On Sunday, May 12, Sanborn's representative forwarded the dismal news of the musician to Fox News.

Later on Monday, a statement was posted on the singer’s official X account(formerly known as Twitter) citing the cause of his death "extended battle with prostate cancer with complications."

"Mr. Sanborn had been dealing with prostate cancer since 2018, but had been able to maintain his normal schedule of concerts until just recently. Indeed he already had concerts scheduled into 2025," his official account wrote.

Another post stated, “David Sanborn was a seminal figure in contemporary pop and jazz music. It has been said that he ‘put the saxophone back into Rock ’n Roll.’”

The six times Grammy winner saxophonist is known for playing alongside Stevie Wonder and David Bowie. His most popular hit was Bowie's 1975 Young Americans.

Moreover, he also appeared in a TV show, Night Music featuring other known jazz musicians such as Thelonious Monk, Dave Brubeck, and Billie Holiday.

Aside from his musical career, Sanborn hosted a radio show The Jazz Show, and a podcast titled As We Speak.

Most recently, he worked on a YouTube series in collaboration with his nephew and brother-in-law called Sanborn Sessions. 

