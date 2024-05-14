Amazon greenlights new 'The Boys' season before season four

The Boys on Amazon Prime Video is so hit the streamer nodded the reneweal before the release of the season four on June 13.



Sharing the thoughts on the critically-acclaimed series, the streamer head of television Vernon Sanders said, “The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season."

He continued, “We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that [showrunner] Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans.”



First premiered in 2019, the showrunner Eric Kripke said, "The Boys could be the best job I’ll ever have. What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order."

For Prime Video, The Boys is a goldmine as it has produced an equally hit spin-off Gen-V. The show likewise frequently entered Nielson's top 10 streaming rankings.