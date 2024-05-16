Meghan Markle showing King Charles she does not need permission

Meghan Markle is allegedly attempting to show off that she is in no need to get King Charles’ permissions

Meghan Markle showing King Charles she does not need permission

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s trip to Nigeria is nothing more than her attempting to show King Charles that his permissions are not needed.

Royal author and commentator Tom Quinn issued these sentiments.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent chats with The Mirror.

During the course of this conversation, the expert explained how much damage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have done to their relations, now that they’ve come back from their quasi-royal tour.

According to the expert, “The fact is that Harry and Meghan are cocking a snook at their relatives back in the UK and this will further damage relations with William and Kate, and King Charles.”

He also added, “When Meghan and Harry were told they could not be part-time working royals it was assumed at Kensington Palace and Clarence house that they would go quietly.”

But “the Nigeria trip was Meghan and Harry's way of saying, 'We don't need your permission. We will organise our own royal tours'.”

“King Charles and William know there's nothing they can do in the short term, but it will harden attitudes and make it far less likely the wayward couple will ever be forgiven.”