Prince Harry looked 'downcast' in LA after King Charles denied meeting: Expert

Prince Harry's real feelings after UK visit have been revealed by a royal expert.

The Duke of Sussex, could not help and conceal his feelings upon return to Los Angeles after King Charles refused to meet him while he was in London.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Harry tried desperately to put a brave face on it during his recent visit to the UK, but his real feelings were apparent when he landed back in Los Angeles. It was impossible not to see how downcast and upset he looked.

He added how the action quashed Harry's hopes, noting: "And it's no surprise because he had hoped to see his father, and for a good deal longer than their 30-minute meeting last time he was in the UK."

Upon King Charles' refusal to meet, a spokesperson for Prince Harry in a statement said: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’'s full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."