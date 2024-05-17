Meghan Markle 'pleasured' in being treated as 'great figure' in Nigeria: 'She was right'

Meghan Markle proves she was 'right' after successful Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle 'pleasured' in being treated as 'great figure' in Nigeria: 'She was right'

Meghan Markle is elated after her successful trip to Nigeria, knowing she was born for philanthropy, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly proved herself 'right' in the eyes of public as she masters her recently charitable event to the West African country.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says: "Meghan sees her visit to Nigeria as a huge success and proof that she was right all along - she and Harry should have been allowed to be part-time royals, because they are really good at it."



He explained: "Meghan's face during the Nigeria tour said it all. Her pleasure in being treated as a great figure was unmistakable.

According to the author, Harry, on the other hand seemed unsure of himself.

He noted: "Harry on the other hand often looked unsure of himself; he had that unconfident, slightly sad-little-boy look – the look of someone asked to do something he was never quite sure of by his more confident partner.

"Swept up by his wife's confidence it may never have occurred to Harry that playing at being on an official Royal tour to Nigeria just makes his brother and his father King Charles even more furious with him and even more determined to push him away."