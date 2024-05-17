 

Chris Pratt admits his daughters got him 'wrapped around their finger'

Chris Pratt is a father to three children, two daughters and one son

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Chris Pratt just admitted how he adopts a different style of parenting when it comes to his two daughters and his son.

The 44-year-old Garfield Movie actor had a conversation with E! News discussed how he raises his three children.

Pratt has an 11-year-old son named Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris and two daughters, 3-year-old Lyla, 23 months old Eloise, whom he shares with wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

As he explained how he keeps a different approach in raising his daughters and his son, he said. "I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional,"

The actor continued, "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild." And even though he added that all his kids are "cuddly and snuggly," Pratt shared that he treats his daughters more gently as they "don't like to rough house as much."

"I'll hit them with a pillow and they'll go, 'Daddy, that hurt my feelings.’ They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle," he clarified.

In the conclusion, Chris Pratt stated, "But even the differences between my two daughters just goes to show that every child is a little bit different.”

