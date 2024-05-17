 

‘Peace loving' King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘grow'

King Charles wants to be at peace as Prince Harry requests meeting

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

King Charles is adamant on retaining his peace among cancer treatment, even if it means pushing away Prince Harry.

His Majesty, who refused to meet the Duke of Sussex during his time in the UK last week, does not want drama in his life as per a source.

An insider tells Mirror: "Harry's made his bed. I'm an advocate for protecting your peace, and if this young man is bringing the drama, then good on King Charles for giving him the space he needs to grow. King Charles just wants to have his peace in his Twilight years. He doesn't want to argue."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

