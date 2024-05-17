Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take major decision amid marital troubles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to work on their marriage amid rumours they are headed for a divorce.



According to a report by Us Weekly, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022 almost two decades after calling off their first engagement, are “having issues in their marriage.”

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour,” the insider added.

They said JLo, who is set to kick off for her This Is Me… Live tour next month, “is very focused on work,” before adding that she and Affleck “are on two completely different pages most of the time.”

However, they have no intention to call of their marriage just yet, the source confirmed.

Rumours about the couple parting ways broke out after In Touch Weekly reported that Affleck has “moved out” after hitting a breaking point with Lopez.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a tipster close to the situation told the publication. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”



They even claimed that Affleck missed the Met Gala this year even though Lopez was co-chair at the event because he has “decided to call it quits” on his marriage.