Queen Camilla surprises guests at opening session of Charleston Festival 2024

Queen Camilla spent the day celebrating literacy in East Sussex without King Charles

Queen Camilla on Thursday surprised the guests at the opening session of Charleston Festival 2024, as she joined Laureate Joseph Coelho on stage for a conversation about the power of reading and the books they loved as children.



According to palace, the Queen has spent the day celebrating literacy in East Sussex.

At the Charleston Festival 2024, she surprised the guests by attending opening session, ‘Power of Reading’.

Aiming to celebrate the power of books and reading for children and young people, the Queen joined Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho and local primary school children to celebrate the magic of children’s literature.

The Queen also joined a reception in the walled garden, where she met schoolchildren who had joined the opening session, authors, speakers from the Festival, Charleston staff and supporters of Charleston and the Festival.



Later, at Lamb House, once home to novelists Henry James, Rumer Godden and E. F. Benson, Queen Camilla joined a Garden Party with organisations in celebration of Rye’s renowned literary history.