Cardi B labels career as first priority while talking Offset breakup

Cardi B and Offset announced their separation in December 2023

Cardi B recently talked about her breakup with Offset, claiming that they still love each other.



The rapper couple announced their separation in December 2023, following cheating rumors. However, the two can still be seen attending events together and spending time as a family.

In her interview with Rolling Stone, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker revealed that “marriage always took a backseat to her music.”

“We have our own bad stuff. We’re from two different worlds. Sometimes I cannot be … not that I cannot be a wife. It’s just like, my career takes my life,” she shared.

Cardi further explained that “career comes first” and her “kids come second,” and Offset is somewhere on her priorities list.

“Sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship. When Offset comes around, he comes around,” Cardi shared, saying he's a “helping hand” with their kids Kulture and Wave.

“We’re really both each other’s cheerleaders. I don’t really like talking to people. I’m not as social. If I want something from somebody, he’ll be the one that will talk. Because I don’t like asking,” she revealed further.