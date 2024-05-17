Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against him, Meghan

Prince Harry has seemingly responded to King Charles major steps, the monarch is allegedly taking against the Duke and Meghan Markle following their Nigeria trip.



According to reports, King Charles was 'taking steps to stop Commonwealth inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to visit.'

Amid these reports, in a new interview with the People, Prince Harry noted his and Meghan’s interest in continuing to travel for their different projects and charities.

“There’s only so much one can do from home and over Zoom, so we look forward to traveling more because the work matters.”

“Whether it’s the Archewell Foundation, Invictus, or any of our other causes, there will always be reasons to meet the people at the heart of our work”, Harry continued.

Archie and Lilibet doting father added, “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change.”

Earlier this week, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that King Charles was angered by Harry and Meghan's Nigeria trip and was doing everything in his power to stop it happening again.