Bianca Censori in distress as Kanye West ignores her ‘deal breaker'

Bianca Censori and Kanye West's marriage is said to be at it's 'last straw'

Kanye West has left his wife Bianca Censori frustrated with his plans to venture into the p**n industry.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson says if Bianca doesn’t agree on the venture then it can cause a rift between the couple.

"It's one thing to watch p**n, but it's another to be involved in the production of p**n films. The acceptance of p**n in a relationship is something that should be agreed upon by both partners,” she told The Mirror.

"If p**n is a deal breaker for one person in a relationship but the other person isn't willing to give it up, it can indicate a misalignment of values," Louella explained, noting that it makes sense if this is the "last straw" for her.

She added: "This business decision could definitely cause tension if a partner isn't consulted. In any relationship, it's important to make big decisions together and consider each other's thoughts and feelings.”

"If one partner makes a significant decision without consulting the other, it can lead to feelings of resentment, betrayal and lack of trust. This would be particularly true when it comes to business decisions around controversial and potentially unethical industries such as p**nography," the relationship expert noted.

Concluding her analysis, Louella said: "In the case of Kanye West and Bianca Censori, entering the p**n industry isn't a small decision. It is a subject that can be controversial and emotionally charged, especially for those who have strong values and opinions related to p**nography.