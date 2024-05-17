King Charles ready to defend Kate Middleton with a riot act reading

King Charles has reportedly taken Kate Middleton under his care and has even been planning on reading the riot act to anyone that dares talk against her.



Revelations about everything have been brought to light by royal biographer and author Christopher Anderson.

The writer of The Thing spoke with Fox News Digital about it all and began by saying, “There are those inside and outside the palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the king or Princess Anne, for instance.”

But “It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties.”

Yet “In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period.”

“Other royal family members and courtiers alike know that they risk being read the Riot Act by the king if they dare utter a negative syllable about Kate.”

All in all, Mr Anderson warns “Charles has also made it clear that everyone should stand down in terms of when and how she returns to a full public schedule,” as well.

For those unversed, as of right now its been revealed that Kate Middleton will be returning to public duties only once she’s “cleared to do so by her medical team.”