 

King Charles ready to defend Kate Middleton with a riot act reading

King Charles reportedly intends on reading the riot act to anyone that dare questions Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

King Charles ready to defend Kate Middleton with a riot act reading

King Charles has reportedly taken Kate Middleton under his care and has even been planning on reading the riot act to anyone that dares talk against her.

Revelations about everything have been brought to light by royal biographer and author Christopher Anderson.

The writer of The Thing spoke with Fox News Digital about it all and began by saying, “There are those inside and outside the palace who have criticized Kate over the years [before her diagnosis] for supposedly not shouldering her share of the royal burden, for not going to as many ribbon cuttings, hospital openings and plaque unveilings as the late Queen Elizabeth II, the king or Princess Anne, for instance.”

But “It has always been Kate's choice to prioritize her children's well-being over royal duties.”

Yet “In the past, Charles has remained silent about this and allowed the sniping from the sidelines to continue. But no more. Now the king brooks no criticism of Kate, period.”

“Other royal family members and courtiers alike know that they risk being read the Riot Act by the king if they dare utter a negative syllable about Kate.”

All in all, Mr Anderson warns “Charles has also made it clear that everyone should stand down in terms of when and how she returns to a full public schedule,” as well.

For those unversed, as of right now its been revealed that Kate Middleton will be returning to public duties only once she’s “cleared to do so by her medical team.”

Royal family wants ‘peaceful co-existence' with Harry and Meghan
Royal family wants ‘peaceful co-existence' with Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to bring Archie, Lilibet on next tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to bring Archie, Lilibet on next tour
Chris Stapleton reveals how Dua Lipa duet happened: ‘it was a whirlwind thing'
Chris Stapleton reveals how Dua Lipa duet happened: ‘it was a whirlwind thing'
King Charles prioritizes ‘peace' over Harry and Meghan's ‘drama'
King Charles prioritizes ‘peace' over Harry and Meghan's ‘drama'
Why King Charles can't reunite with Prince Harry ‘however much he would like to' video
Why King Charles can't reunite with Prince Harry ‘however much he would like to'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘almost hysterical' over latest news video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘almost hysterical' over latest news
Dua Lipa and Chris Stapleton's electrifying duet wows the crowd
Dua Lipa and Chris Stapleton's electrifying duet wows the crowd
Sir Paul McCartney makes same feat as Sir Elton John
Sir Paul McCartney makes same feat as Sir Elton John
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance under a 'dark cloud' amid Angelina Jolie case
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance under a 'dark cloud' amid Angelina Jolie case
Billie Eilish reacts to new album release: 'I don't even know'
Billie Eilish reacts to new album release: 'I don't even know'
Meghan Markle is running away from fledgling jam-maker image video
Meghan Markle is running away from fledgling jam-maker image
Meghan Markle accused of turning things on their head with recent outing video
Meghan Markle accused of turning things on their head with recent outing