 

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance under a 'dark cloud' amid Angelina Jolie case

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's never ending divorce is affecting his relationship with Ines de Ramon

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Brad Pitt and his ex Angelina Jolie’s contentious divorce is now affecting his current relationship with Ines de Ramon.

Angelina first filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, but the couple’s battle over their French vineyard, Château Miraval, is showing no signs of ending, and the Eternals actress has no plans to back down.

"The drama with Angie is hanging over them like a dark cloud," a source recently spilled to Star. "Brad's on the defensive all the time and is always on the phone with his lawyers."

Brad argues that the mom-of-six sold her share of the winery without consulting him, whereas the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star alleges that he tried to make her sign an NDA so she wouldn’t talk about his abuse. She claims she sold the winery shares after that.

The source says Angelina “refuses to back down.”

Brad has denied any abuse towards his ex and their children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

"This isn’t a fight she wants to get involved in, but she is — especially now that she and Brad live together," the tipster said of Ines. “The whole drama stresses her out.”

"Brad wants to be done with it but he also wants what’s fair. There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight," the source concluded.

