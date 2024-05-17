 

Real inspiration behind John Krasinski, Ryan Reynold's new movie revealed

John Krasinski and Ryan Reynold's 'IF' dropped in cinemas on 17th May 2024

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Real inspiration behind John Krasinski, Ryan Reynold's new movie revealed

John Krasinski weighed in on what inspired his new project with Ryan Reynolds.

As fans will know, John is currently promoting his new family movie, IF. For this purpose, John Krasinski sat down for a confessional with People Magazine and shared that his daughters, Hazel & Violet, became a source of inspiration for this flick.

The father recalled that when he was watching his kids, whom he shares with wife Emily Blunt, play, a thought popped in his mind, “disappear into a magical world that we, as parents, aren’t allowed into.”

“I said to Emily, ‘That would make an amazing movie,’” he also continued.

However, he revealed that just after this event the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

He said of this time, “They started doing fewer imaginary games, and they started to let the real world in. They started asking bigger questions and then finally said, ‘Are we going to be okay?’”

“I said to Emily, ‘That’s kind of the definition of growing up, isn’t it? When you let fear in?’ I thought, ‘I have to do this movie right now to show them that magical world they created, they can go back.' " John reflected and moved to another topic. 

